HONG KONG Oct 28 Standard Chartered Plc
said operating profit for the third quarter fell 16
percent, as the Asia-focused bank grappled with rising costs
from the restructuring of its South Korean business and an
increase in impaired loans.
Operating profit for the July-September quarter fell to $1.5
billion from $1.8 billion in the same period a year ago.
StanChart has said it expects profits to fall in
2014 for a second straight year, as the lender faces a number of
challenges including a slowdown in growth in many of its core
emerging markets and weak trading activity.
The bank is also under heavy regulatory scrutiny, having
warned on Aug. 6 that it faced its second fine in two years from
New York's financial regulator for problems in its anti-money
laundering controls.
