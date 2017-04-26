LONDON, April 26 Standard Chartered on Wednesday reported its first quarter profit nearly doubled from a year ago, as the emerging markets-focused bank continued a modest recovery in earnings following a restructuring that has hit income.

StanChart said it made a pre-tax profit of $1 billion, up from $589 million in the same period a year ago, as revenues grew and impairments from bad loans fell sharply.

