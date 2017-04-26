BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
LONDON, April 26 Standard Chartered on Wednesday reported its first quarter profit nearly doubled from a year ago, as the emerging markets-focused bank continued a modest recovery in earnings following a restructuring that has hit income.
StanChart said it made a pre-tax profit of $1 billion, up from $589 million in the same period a year ago, as revenues grew and impairments from bad loans fell sharply.
(Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Anjuli Davies)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: