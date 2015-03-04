* Pretax profit drops 25 pct to $5.2 bn, bad debts rise by a
third
* Premature to call peak on impairments
* Targets RoE of 10 pct rather than mid-teens
* Share price rises to four-month high
(Adds Korea writedown, further details, updates share price)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, March 4 Standard Chartered has
no plans to tap shareholders for cash, it said on Wednesday,
despite reporting a 25 percent drop in profits last year on the
back of soaring bad loans.
The Asia-focused bank said it would not take "knee-jerk
actions" and vowed instead to cut costs and shrink its loan book
in an effort to quell concerns about its capital strength, the
main task facing its new chief executive Bill Winters.
The bank is already braced for a fundamental overhaul when
the former investment banker takes over as chief executive in
June, with analysts and investors expecting him to launch a
multi-billion pound rights issue to reboot capital after a
prolonged slump in profits.
"It's the million-dollar question: has Bill Winters signed
up for these targets?" said Mike Trippitt, analyst at brokerage
Numis Securities.
"You can't sit there waiting for the cavalry to arrive and
you've got to get on and run the business ... but he (Winters)
is going to go through business unit by business unit and decide
which ones to keep, what to grow and what to sell."
The bank's share price was up 3.7 percent at 1010 pence by
1245 GMT, still down by 25 percent since the start of last year.
However, the price has rallied by 9 percent since Winters'
appointment was announced last week, part of an investor-led
purge of top brass including veteran chief executive Peter
Sands, three non-executive directors and the bank's head of
Asia, Jaspal Bindra.
Chairman John Peace will also step down amid disquiet at
management's failure to deal quickly with concerns about
strategy and rising bad loans.
After a one-third rise in losses from bad loans last year to
$2.1 billion, mainly due to problems in China, India and among
commodities firms, the bank admitted: "With hindsight, there
were clients and situations we should have avoided."
That dragged down underlying pretax profit last year to $5.2
billion, the second successive annual fall after a decade-long
run of record profits came to a screeching halt in 2013 as
Asia's credit binge turned sour.
AFTER THE STORM
Sands described 2014 as a perfect storm of falling commodity
prices, persistent low interest rates and negative sentiment
towards emerging markets.
It was premature to call the peak on bad debts but the bank
said it had seen no sign of further deterioration this year and
had cut its loans to commodities firms by $6 billion to $55
billion.
It also cut its staff bonus payments pool by 9 percent to
667 million pounds and said none of the directors who was at the
bank all year will get a bonus for last year, although that did
not include Finance Director Andy Halford, who joined in July.
Sands, who more than doubled the size of the bank since
taking over the helm in 2006, said the bank would now aim to
save $1.8 billion from 2015 to 2017, making small disposals and
cutting between $25 billion and $30 billion in risk-weighted
assets from its balance sheet.
The bank is now aiming for a return on equity of above 10
percent, lower than the mid-teens percentage the bank had
previously sought, and a core capital adequacy ratio of 11-12
percent of risk-adjusted assets from this year onwards, having
fallen to 10.7 percent at the end of 2014 from 11.2 percent at
the end of 2013.
The cost savings will come from $400-500 million of
efficiency improvements a year and $300-600 million from selling
or closing more underperforming businesses.
The bank wrote down the value of its loss-making Korea
business by $726 million, following a $1 billion writedown in
2013. It is closing branches and reshaping operations there.
"2014 was clearly disappointing," Sands said. "I am
confident the way we are reshaping the bank will get us back to
a trajectory of profitable, sustainable growth.
"We acknowledge that investors have been concerned about
capital, risk, costs and income growth," he said.
However, Winters is expected to take a harder line on the
bank's costs and sprawling structure, which have been likened to
a collection of fiefdoms.
"I suspect that Winters will want to be reasonably
unfettered when he starts, so I cannot see the targets of an
outgoing CEO being binding," one top-20 investor said.
($1 = 0.6521 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Writing by Carmel
Crimmins; Editing by David Holmes and Greg Mahlich)