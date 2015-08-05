* CEO says bank will raise capital if needed
LONDON, Aug 5 Standard Chartered halved
its dividend and said it would raise capital from investors if
needed, as new Chief Executive Bill Winters outlined plans to
revive the bank after a slump in profits laid bare the scale of
its problems.
The bank's first-half pretax profit fell 44 percent as
losses from loans in India and to commodities firms jumped and
growth in its key Asian markets slowed.
Winters, a former JP Morgan investment bank boss who
took over in June after the ousting of long-time predecessor
Peter Sands, did not pull punches on past strategic errors.
"Today's results clearly show the bank has some real
challenges. We're working through a legacy of a focus on growth
over risk discipline and returns, together with an emerging
markets slowdown," Winters told reporters.
"We've also been too slow to take our decisions, whether on
costs, people or strategy," he said.
Standard Chartered has had a troubled three years, hurt by
weakness in many of its key emerging markets as well as fines
from U.S. regulators for misconduct and strained relations with
top shareholders.
It halved its first-half dividend to 14.4 cents a share and
said it expected to cut the full-year payout by the same amount.
That would save about $1 billion in 2015, which could reduce
the need for a bumper rights issue. Winters could instead opt
for a quick-fire sale of shares later this year, which could
raise up to $4 billion, analysts said.
Many analysts had previously said Winters needed to raise at
least $5 billion to bolster the bank's capital reserves and
kick-start a recovery.
"We think it's a great move (the dividend cut) and minimises
the probability of a capital raise north of $5 billion in the
months to come," said Chirantan Barua, analyst at Bernstein.
As a result, its shares rose 4.3 percent to 993.4 pence at
1210 GMT. The shares are up 3 percent this year, lagging an 18
percent rise by European banks as a whole.
The dividend cut and a reduction in the bank's assets helped
Standard Chartered improve its core capital ratio to 11.5
percent at the end of June from 10.7 percent at the start of the
year, despite its weak profits. That left it within its 11 to 12
percent goal six months ahead of target.
Winters said he would seek more cash from investors if
necessary. "If we conclude the bank needs capital, we will seek
that from our shareholders," he said.
BAD DEBTS RISE
Winters said he was reviewing if the bank's capital was
strong enough to withstand rising bad debts, a weak earnings
outlook and a "stress test" of its Asian loans later this year
by the Bank of England.
He said he would set out his plans at the end of the year.
"We will take that body of information and make a decision
at the time whether capital is needed," he said.
Losses from bad debts jumped 15 percent from a year ago to
$1.65 billion, which included $263 million of markdowns on a
small number of loans made before 2013.
The bank did not specify where they were, but it could
include a $1 billion loan it made to Indonesian coal mining
company Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal, which the bank
has been trying to restructure in an effort to recoup it,
according to details in the miner's accounts.
"Mistakes have clearly been made where decisions were taken
which would now be outside of our risk framework and pricing
discipline has also been lacking," Winters said.
The bank also took a $90 million hit from an alleged fraud
in its private banking business, which the bank said was being
investigated and related to a single loan. It refused to give
further details.
Winters has already shaken up the senior management team and
structure and appointed a new risk officer on Wednesday.
He said improving return on equity would be his main
priority and that 10 percent would be "a minimum acceptable
level", compared with just 5.4 percent in the first half.
It said it had cut 4,000 staff since the start of the year,
or just over 4 percent of the total, as part of its plan to
streamline operations and cut costs, and said there could be
more job losses. It is aiming for $1.8 billion of cost savings
by the end of 2018.
The bank said pretax profit in the first six months of the
year dropped to $1.82 billion from $3.27 billion a year ago,
while income fell 8 percent on the year.
