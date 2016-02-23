LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - Standard Chartered boss Bill Winters
said on Tuesday he expects the bank's performance to remain
subdued this year after the Asia-focused lender slumped to its
first annual loss in 26 years.
Standard Chartered reported a full-year pre-tax loss of
US$1.5bn from a profit of US$4.2bn, hampered by restructuring
costs, writedowns and provisions for bad loans. Chief executive
Bill Winters termed the results "unacceptable", but said his
turnaround plan - cutting jobs and trying to unwind years of
risky loans - was well underway.
"We are going through a very difficult transition from a
period of rapid loan growth with some big concentrated
exposures, where we underemphasised and underinvested in some of
the things that drive our core franchise," Winters told
reporters on a conference call.
"We have spent a lot of time focusing on how we adapt our
business and model to this environment and we are making good
progress, but the transition is difficult."
The bank cut 7,000 jobs last year, or 8% of staff, which
contributed to US$1.8bn of restructuring charges and took almost
US$1bn of charges against the planned liquidation of US$20bn of
loans it considers too risky.
It cut its exposure to commodities loans to $40bn, from
US$62bn in mid-2013, reversing a previous expansion after the
collapse in commodity prices that saddled it with risky loans.
It also cut exposure to China and India.
Winters, a former JP Morgan investment bank boss who took
over in June, said the process was "sometimes painful" but
necessary. He warned the financial performance would remain
under pressure this year.
Loan impairments, including the liquidation charges, more
than doubled to US$5bn from 2014. Operating income slumped by
17% to US$15.3bn, although the bank said US$700m was due to the
strength of the US dollar against Asian currencies and US$400m
was due to businesses it had sold or shut.
Corporate and institutional banking (CIB), which includes
its investment banking activities, slumped to a loss of US$843m
from a profit of US$4.2bn, hit by US$3.6bn in impairments. CIB's
income fell 21% to US$8.3bn from US$10.5bn 2014.
Ronit Ghose, analyst at Citigroup, said it was "an extremely
poor result" in CIB. "Every line looks weak, with sizeable
revenue attrition, little evidence of cost savings and huge
impairments."
Financial markets income fell 19% as the bank marked down
its capital markets loan positions and saw reductions in
commodity and foreign exchange options income. Corporate finance
income fell 14% due to the slowdown in Asia and increased
competition, which the bank said resulted in pricing pressures
and lower origination levels.
Standard Chartered said in November he had identified
US$40bn of CIB loans that were low-returning and needed to
improve, and it said on Tuesday a significant proportion of
those "can be retained at materially improved returns" over the
next two years. It said that involved repositioning its balance
sheet in CIB to focus on its areas of strength.
The bank said it is on track to cut annual costs by $2.3bn
by the end of 2018 to help get returns back above 10%.
It reduced its bonus pool for 2015 by 22% to US$855m, and no
annual bonuses were awarded to executive directors or most of
its top 200 managers.
Winters cut about 1,000 of the most senior 4,000 staff in
October, and he said senior management had taken a bigger bonus
cut in an attempt to reduce the impact on junior staff.
"It's recognising that we've had a tumultuous years and
we've got another difficult year to come," Winters said. "The
people that remain with the bank are key to our future and we
want to make sure that they are properly rewarded and
incentivised."
Regulatory costs continued to rise and hit US$1bn last year,
up 40% from 2014, the bank said.
