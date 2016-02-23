LONDON, Feb 23 (IFR) - Standard Chartered boss Bill Winters said on Tuesday he expects the bank's performance to remain subdued this year after the Asia-focused lender slumped to its first annual loss in 26 years.

Standard Chartered reported a full-year pre-tax loss of US$1.5bn from a profit of US$4.2bn, hampered by restructuring costs, writedowns and provisions for bad loans. Chief executive Bill Winters termed the results "unacceptable", but said his turnaround plan - cutting jobs and trying to unwind years of risky loans - was well underway.

"We are going through a very difficult transition from a period of rapid loan growth with some big concentrated exposures, where we underemphasised and underinvested in some of the things that drive our core franchise," Winters told reporters on a conference call.

"We have spent a lot of time focusing on how we adapt our business and model to this environment and we are making good progress, but the transition is difficult."

The bank cut 7,000 jobs last year, or 8% of staff, which contributed to US$1.8bn of restructuring charges and took almost US$1bn of charges against the planned liquidation of US$20bn of loans it considers too risky.

It cut its exposure to commodities loans to $40bn, from US$62bn in mid-2013, reversing a previous expansion after the collapse in commodity prices that saddled it with risky loans. It also cut exposure to China and India.

Winters, a former JP Morgan investment bank boss who took over in June, said the process was "sometimes painful" but necessary. He warned the financial performance would remain under pressure this year.

Loan impairments, including the liquidation charges, more than doubled to US$5bn from 2014. Operating income slumped by 17% to US$15.3bn, although the bank said US$700m was due to the strength of the US dollar against Asian currencies and US$400m was due to businesses it had sold or shut.

Corporate and institutional banking (CIB), which includes its investment banking activities, slumped to a loss of US$843m from a profit of US$4.2bn, hit by US$3.6bn in impairments. CIB's income fell 21% to US$8.3bn from US$10.5bn 2014.

Ronit Ghose, analyst at Citigroup, said it was "an extremely poor result" in CIB. "Every line looks weak, with sizeable revenue attrition, little evidence of cost savings and huge impairments."

Financial markets income fell 19% as the bank marked down its capital markets loan positions and saw reductions in commodity and foreign exchange options income. Corporate finance income fell 14% due to the slowdown in Asia and increased competition, which the bank said resulted in pricing pressures and lower origination levels.

Standard Chartered said in November he had identified US$40bn of CIB loans that were low-returning and needed to improve, and it said on Tuesday a significant proportion of those "can be retained at materially improved returns" over the next two years. It said that involved repositioning its balance sheet in CIB to focus on its areas of strength.

The bank said it is on track to cut annual costs by $2.3bn by the end of 2018 to help get returns back above 10%.

It reduced its bonus pool for 2015 by 22% to US$855m, and no annual bonuses were awarded to executive directors or most of its top 200 managers.

Winters cut about 1,000 of the most senior 4,000 staff in October, and he said senior management had taken a bigger bonus cut in an attempt to reduce the impact on junior staff.

"It's recognising that we've had a tumultuous years and we've got another difficult year to come," Winters said. "The people that remain with the bank are key to our future and we want to make sure that they are properly rewarded and incentivised."

Regulatory costs continued to rise and hit US$1bn last year, up 40% from 2014, the bank said.