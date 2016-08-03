(Repeats with no change to text))

LONDON Aug 3Standard Chartered reported an underlying pretax profit for of $994 million in the six months to end-June, as cost-cutting measures saw the lender swing back to the black after a billion dollar loss in the second half of 2015.

Profits for the first half were down from $1.8 billion a year ago, amid growing economic uncertainty worldwide. The Asia-focused bank reported a 13 percent fall in expenses over the same period, as a tightened grip on costs under Chief Executive Bill Winters' took effect.

Echoing an earlier statement by HSBC, Standard Chartered said it would also defer its goal to reach a tangible return on equity of 8 percent by 2018, citing slowing global growth and lower interest rates.

The bank said its core capital ratio remained flat at 13.1 percent.

StanChart's shares rose 4.1 percent in London to 611 pence by 0918 GMT following the results announcement.

(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)