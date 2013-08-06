EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON Aug 6 Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered took a $1 billion hit on the value of its Korean business on Tuesday, pulling its first half profits down nearly 16 percent from a year ago.
Standard Chartered, which is based in London but makes more than 90 percent of its profits in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, reported a pretax profit of $3.3 billion for the six months to the end of June, down from $3.9 billion a year ago due to the Korea writedown.
The bank said Korea remains its most difficult market and it was writing down the value of the business, which it has had trouble with since buying First Bank in 2005 for $3.3 billion.
It said in June it would more aggressively restructure the business and assess whether to write off some of the $1.85 billion goodwill value assigned to it.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has