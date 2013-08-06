UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
LONDON Aug 6 Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said it expects to deliver "good" income growth this year but said it will fall short of its target of 10 percent annual growth.
Standard Chartered finance director Richard Meddings said the bank expects to meet analysts' expectations for a pretax profit of $7.9 billion this year, although that excludes a $1 billion writedown the bank took on its Korea business on Tuesday.
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
* Reported on Thursday FY net loss group share of 2.7 million euros ($2.87 million) versus loss of 5.6 million euros a year ago