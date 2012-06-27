LONDON, June 27 Standard Chartered
is on track to hit its target of growing income by 10
percent or more this year, although the euro zone crisis and
currency factors are increasing the risk it could miss, its
finance director said.
"My numbers show we can hit double digit income growth, the
issue is in a world like this with the eurozone pressures and
exchange rates, there's more risk to the downside," said Richard
Meddings, finance director of the Asia-focused bank.
Standard Chartered said its first-half profit growth had
slowed to less than 10 percent as wealth management income
dropped and Asian currencies weaken against the dollar.