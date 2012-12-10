LONDON Dec 10 Standard Chartered said
it will pay $327 million in cash in the second half of this year
to U.S. authorities after being fined for violating U.S.
sanctions and other laws.
Standard Chartered said the settlement followed nearly three
years of "intensive cooperation with regulators and
prosecutors", related to past violations of sanctions laws and a
lack of transparency with former payment practices up to 2007.
The bank said the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control
(OFAC) had found that while its omission of information affected
$250 billion of payments related to Iran, only about $24 million
of transactions processed on behalf of Iranian parties and $109
million on behalf of parties in Burma, Sudan and Libya appeared
to be in violation of sanctions laws.