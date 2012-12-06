LONDON Dec 6 Standard Chartered said it could have to pay up to $330 million under a British bank levy next year, some $60 million more than it had expected after Britain this week lifted the charge.

Standard Chartered paid $165 million under the bank levy in 2011 and expected that to rise to $210 million this year.

It had expected to pay $260-270 million in 2013, but now expects the charge to hit $320-330 million, finance director Richard Meddings told analysts on a call on Thursday.

Meddings said he expected the bank to add more than 2,000 jobs this year. He was speaking after the bank released a trading update.