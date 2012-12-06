HONG KONG Dec 6 Asia-focused bank Standard
Chartered expects to pay about $330 million to U.S.
regulators as settlement for its failure to comply with
sanctions against Iran, denting its full year profit growth.
The payment is on top of the $340 million it has already
paid to the New York State Department of Financial Services in
the third quarter.
As a result of the New York settlement, profit before tax is
expected to grow at a mid-single digit rate, the bank said.
Any earnings growth will mean StanChart is on track
for a 10th straight year of record profits.