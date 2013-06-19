BRIEF-Cloudera Inc files for IPO up to $200 million of common stock
TAIPEI, June 19 Standard Chartered is planning to sell a 1 billion yuan bond in Taiwan, two brokerage sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in the second such bond to be issued by a global bank.
The Asia-focused bank is set to apply for approval for the issue from Taiwan regulators later this month, targeting retail investors, the sources said, who asked not be identified as the matter is yet to be public.
A StanChart official in Taipei declined to comment when asked by Reuters.
The three-year issue would be the second following Deutsche Bank, which priced a 1 billion yuan ($163.2 million)bond at a 2.45 percent coupon rate earlier in June. .
China and Taiwan signed an agreement in September for the establishment of a clearing system for yuan transactions on the island, setting the stage for local and foreign banks to launch yuan bonds.
The yuan bonds, dubbed "Formosa Bonds" in Taiwan, are the equivalent of Hong Kong's dim sum bonds.
NEW YORK, March 31 A Toronto investment firm that has spent 15 years suing Enron Corp's banks to recoup losses on bonds it bought shortly before the energy company went bankrupt may pursue a lawsuit seeking damages from three of those banks, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.