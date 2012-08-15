(Corrects settlement day in last paragraph to Tuesday)
NEW YORK Aug 15 Major rating agencies said they
will not change their ratings of Standard Chartered Plc
and its subsidiaries as a result of the British bank's $340
million settlement with New York's banking regulators but are
monitoring further developments.
McGraw-Hill Cos Inc's Standard & Poor's Corp unit
said that the penalty will erode the bank's 2012 profitability
but will not be "significant enough to weaken its capitalization
materially." It added that it continues to monitor legal and
regulatory actions against Standard Chartered for evading U.S.
prohibitions against banking activities with Iran and its
citizens. The full extent of the consequences "remains
uncertain," it said.
Moody's Corp's Moody's Investors Service
characterized the settlement as "a positive credit development"
but said it, too, remains vigilant because of ongoing
investigations of the bank's money-laundering activities and
controls.
Standard Chartered, the seventh-largest clearer of U.S.
dollars globally, on Tuesday settled with New York's Department
of Financial Services, which had threatened to revoke its
banking license. It is still being probed by the U.S. Treasury,
the Federal Reserve, the Justice Department and New York
prosecutors.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)