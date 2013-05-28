* Q1 pretax down 16 pct at 2.73 billion shillings
* Basic EPS 6.06 shillings vs 7.79 shillings year ago
NAIROBI May 28 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya
posted a 16 percent drop in pretax profit for the
first quarter to 2.73 billion shillings ($32.1 million), it said
on Tuesday.
The bank, controlled by Standard Chartered Plc,
said total operating expenses increased by about 400 million
shillings, driven by higher staff costs and loan-loss
provisions.
Basic earnings per share fell to 6.06 shillings from 7.79
shillings a year ago, the bank said, adding that the outlook for
the rest of the year was positive.
"We remain confident in the outlook for the business as we
expect ... momentum to pick (up) pace, especially as the
uncertainties around the elections are now behind us," Chief
Executive Richard Etemesi said in a statement.
Optimism about east Africa's biggest economy has risen since
the country held a peaceful presidential poll in March, in
contrast with the violence-riddled poll of five years ago when
more than 1,200 people died.
Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya's net interest income edged
up 2 percent to 3.7 billion shillings, while non-interest income
fell 9 percent to 1.7 billion shillings, due to the absence of
last year's income from the sale of government securities.