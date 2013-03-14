NAIROBI, March 14 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 40 percent jump in its pretax profit for 2012 to 11.6 billion shillings ($135.91 million), thanks to a rise in interest income, it said on Thursday.

The bank, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc , said net interest income rose 41 percent to 14.2 billion shillings while loans and advances increased 17 percent to 112.7 billion shillings. ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting By Duncan Miriri; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa)