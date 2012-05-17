* Revenue up a third to 5.5 billion shillings

NAIROBI May 17 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 41 percent rise in quarterly pretax profit, helped by higher revenue and a smaller provision for bad debt.

"Consumer banking income momentum has continued while wholesale banking has also had a strong start to the year with a record performance in client income," chief executive Richard Etemesi said on Thursday.

"Both the businesses enter the second quarter with good momentum, but we remain vigilant about the global outlook and the uncertainties within the political and economic environment in Kenya."

The bank, controlled by London-listed Standard Chartered , posted a first-quarter pretax profit of 3.3 billion shillings ($39 million), with revenue up a third to 5.5 billion.

The bank said loans and advances grew 41 percent to 96.5 billion shillings while the provision for bad debts edged down to 134.3 million shillings from 135.5 million a year ago.

The cost to income ratio also fell to 38.0 percent during the quarter from 40.4 percent, said the bank, which is considering expansion into Ethiopia and South Sudan.

The results came after local peers Barclays Bank of Kenya's , Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank posted strong quarterly profit, defying high interest rates and inflation to beat expectations. ($1 = 84.40 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Dan Lalor)