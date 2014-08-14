JOHANNESBURG Aug 14 Standard Bank, Africa's largest lender, reported a slight uptick in first-half earnings on Thursday, helped by growth in both earnings from lending and fee revenue.

Standard Bank said headline earnings totalled 513 cents in the six months to the end of June, from 506 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa, excludes certain one-time items. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)