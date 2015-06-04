ABIDJAN, June 4 Standard Bank has
decided to push forward with plans to open a new Ivory
Coast-based branch to expand its operations to French-speaking
West Africa, the bank's country manager said on Thursday.
The bank, Africa's biggest lender by assets, opened a
representative office in Ivory Coast's commercial capital
Abidjan in early 2014.
Herve Boyer told Reuters that Standard's board approved the
conversion of the office into a branch last week.
"We have refocused the bank on Africa, and definitely one
part of the puzzle was missing, which is francophone Africa," he
said. "Right now we think is a good time to transform the rep
office into a full branch of the group."
Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower, has emerged as
one of Africa's fastest growing economies since a brief 2011
civil war ended more than a decade of political turmoil.
A presidential election in October could open the door to a
flood of new foreign investment if, as expected, it is held
without major incident.
Following three years of heavy investment in large-scale
infrastructure, Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan told Reuters
in March that he expected double-digit growth this year and
every year through 2020.
Boyer said that Standard Bank planned to apply for a banking
license that would it allow it to operate across the West
African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), an eight member
bloc that shares a common CFA franc currency pegged to the euro.
Ivory Coast, a regional business and transport hub, makes up
around 40 percent of the zone's economy. Other member states
include Senegal, Benin, Burkina Faso, Togo, Mali, Niger and
Guinea Bissau.
Standard Bank must now seek approval from the South African
Reserve Bank to open the branch and apply for a license with the
Central Bank of West African States.
Boyer said the bank was targeting the first quarter of 2016
for the branch's opening.
(Reporting by Joe Bavier Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)