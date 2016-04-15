By Sandrine Bradley
| LONDON, April 15
LONDON, April 15 Standard Bank of South Africa
is set to sign an increased three-year US$1bn loan
with a group of 24 banks, a banker close to the deal said. The
deal is Standard Bank's 55th international syndicated loan.
The deal was launched at US$600m and raised US$1.27bn in
syndication before being scaled back to US$1bn.
Standard Bank could not be immediately contacted for
comment.
Bank of China, HSBC, ICBC, Standard Chartered, Mizuho, China
Construction Bank and BayernLB acted as initial mandated lead
arrangers (IMLAs) on the deal.
Chinese banks' commitments provided around 50% of the deal,
the banker said, reflecting China's growing financing role and
strategic interest in Africa.
ICBC committed US$425m through its London,
Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai offices, which was scaled back to
US$275m, and Agricultural Bank of China committed US$150m, he
said.
Four Taiwanese banks and Middle Eastern banks, including
Emirates NBD, also joined in general syndication.
The loan pays a margin of 120bp over Libor and banks were
offered three levels of participation.
Banks committing US$75m will receive a fee of 105bp for
all-in pricing of 155bp, commitments of US$50m or less pay 90bp
or 150bp all-in, and amounts of US$25m or less pays a 60bp fee
or 140bp all-in.
Standard Bank of South Africa signed a debut US$139.3m
equivalent, three-year Japanese yen denominated 'ninja' loan in
September 2015. It also signed a US$700m three-year loan that
was coordinated by Citigroup in December 2014.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)