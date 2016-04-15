LONDON, April 15 Standard Bank of South Africa is set to sign an increased three-year US$1bn loan with a group of 24 banks, a banker close to the deal said. The deal is Standard Bank's 55th international syndicated loan.

The deal was launched at US$600m and raised US$1.27bn in syndication before being scaled back to US$1bn.

Standard Bank could not be immediately contacted for comment.

Bank of China, HSBC, ICBC, Standard Chartered, Mizuho, China Construction Bank and BayernLB acted as initial mandated lead arrangers (IMLAs) on the deal.

Chinese banks' commitments provided around 50% of the deal, the banker said, reflecting China's growing financing role and strategic interest in Africa.

ICBC committed US$425m through its London, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai offices, which was scaled back to US$275m, and Agricultural Bank of China committed US$150m, he said.

Four Taiwanese banks and Middle Eastern banks, including Emirates NBD, also joined in general syndication.

The loan pays a margin of 120bp over Libor and banks were offered three levels of participation.

Banks committing US$75m will receive a fee of 105bp for all-in pricing of 155bp, commitments of US$50m or less pay 90bp or 150bp all-in, and amounts of US$25m or less pays a 60bp fee or 140bp all-in.

Standard Bank of South Africa signed a debut US$139.3m equivalent, three-year Japanese yen denominated 'ninja' loan in September 2015. It also signed a US$700m three-year loan that was coordinated by Citigroup in December 2014. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)