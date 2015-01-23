LONDON Jan 23 Standard Bank Plc's charismatic
co-head of commodities Jim Coupland is on temporary leave for
personal reasons, his counterpart Mark Buncombe to take over
day-to-day reins of one of the world's top metals banks, the
bank said on Friday.
A bank representative did not specify a date for the return
of Coupland, 57, who started Standard's base metals futures
trading business two decades ago and made it one of the first
Western banks to break into China.
Coupland goes on leave at a challenging time for Standard
Bank as it seeks to recoup millions of dollars in losses from a
metal financing scandal in China's Qingdao port that rocked
markets last year.
Standard Bank's exposure to the purported fraud was about
$170 million worth of aluminium, but the co-chief executive has
said it was "too early" to tell whether or not further
writedowns were needed. The bank is a subsidiary of Standard
Bank Group, Africa's largest lender.
Coupland did not return calls seeking comment.
Emails sent to his work address came back with an out of
office reply saying: "I am currently on leave and have limited
access to email".
While Coupland is on leave, Buncombe has taken over
day-to-day operations in London, the bank said.
Although the men have been joint heads since January 2013,
Coupland's absence comes at a critical time for the bank with
China's Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
preparing to buy a 60-percent stake in the business
and as tighter regulation, intense competition and higher
exchange fees roil trading.
Coupland has been an influential force in London metals
trading for almost 40 years, joining Standard Bank in 1995 to
start base metals trading. Before that, he was at Deutsche
Sharps Pixley and ran Lehman Commodities in the 1980s.
Coupland spearheaded Standard Bank's move into physical
copper and cobalt trading in 2009 and began the physical iron
ore business almost four years ago.
Outside of the bank, Coupland has also had several roles at
the London Metal Exchange, including as board member until the
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) bought the
exchange in 2012.
That sale gave Standard Bank a windfall of almost $44
million in 2013, according to the bank's financial report filed
with the British business register Companies House.
It reported a loss from continuing operations of just under
$40 million in 2013, down from about $180 million a year
earlier. Trading revenue was down slightly at $242 million,
compared with $248 million in 2012.
