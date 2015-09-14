Sept 14 Standard Bank Group Ltd, Africa's biggest lender by assets, named risk head Jonathan Peake as its chief financial officer.

Peake will be responsible for finance and treasury teams across Standard Bank's offshore business in Jersey, Isle of Man and Mauritius.

He replaces Will Thorp, the Johannesburg-based bank said on Monday.

Peake, who joined Standard Bank in 2013, was previously the head of risk management at Deutsche Bank International.