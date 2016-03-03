(Adds CEO comment)
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 Standard Bank
reported a 27 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, but
said that a possible downgrade of South Africa's sovereign
credit rating to 'junk' would affect its performance.
The lender is sticking to a medium-term return on equity
(ROE) target of 15-18 percent, said Standard Bank Chief
Executive Sim Tshabalala in a statement.
"The group's performance will however be affected by factors
such as economic growth in South Africa and the rest of Africa,
and the retention of a South African investment grade sovereign
credit rating," Tshabalala said.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan tabled an austere budget
last month as South Africa attempts to avoid a downgrade to sub
investment grade.
Standard Bank said headline earnings per share (EPS)
totalled 1,359 cents for the period to end-December, from 1,070
cents the previous year.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and
excludes certain one-off items.
The results were largely in-line with expectations after the
lender said last week headline earnings would be between 25 and
30 percent higher.
Standard Bank last year completed the disposal of its
controlling interest in its British unit, since renamed ICBC
Standard Bank, to China's ICBC, which also holds a
20 percent stake in the South African bank.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Joe Brock)