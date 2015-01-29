Jan 29 Standard Chartered Plc appointed Aaron Russell-Davison as head, debt capital markets, with immediate effect.

Russell-Davison will be based in Singapore and report to Henrik Raber, global head, capital markets.

Russell-Davison joined Standard Chartered Bank in November 2009 as head of Asian bond syndicate and was head, capital markets, ASEAN, since July 2013.

Lynette Ortiz will succeed Russell-Davison in the role of head, capital markets, ASEAN, from April 1. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)