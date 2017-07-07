MOVES-StanChart names Kevin Burke global head of financial markets sales

July 7 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC said on Friday it appointed Kevin Burke as global head-financial markets sales, effective July 10.

Burke, who has more than 26 years of experience in client coverage and multi-asset sales, most recently served at Deutsche Bank as the head of institutional client group, debt, Asia Pacific.

Burke will be based in Singapore and report to Roberto Hoornweg, global head, financial markets. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)