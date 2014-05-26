ZURICH May 26 Standard Chartered is
set to close its Swiss private bank in Geneva, broadcaster Radio
Television Suisse (RTS) reported on Monday.
The Asia-focused bank said in February it was looking to
sell the Swiss private bank as part of a plan to shed several
businesses as it sharpens its focus on Asia, Africa and the
Middle East.
RTS said on its website on Monday that Standard Chartered
would close the private bank. It did not cite its sources. RTS
said the roughly 40 employees affected would be given the option
of moving to another part of the bank.
A spokesperson for the bank was not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)