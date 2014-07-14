Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
HONG KONG, July 14 Standard Chartered PLC is suing Chen Jihong, the Chinese businessman at the center of a suspected fraud at China's Qingdao port, according to a Hong Kong court filing.
Valerie Tay, a spokeswoman for the bank, confirmed that the bank has started legal proceedings against Chen.
A native of southern China's Guangdong province who has since taken Singaporean citizenship, Chen is chairman of Qingdao-based Dezheng Resources Holding Co Ltd.
Dezheng's trading unit, Decheng Mining, is at the centre of a probe into the alleged duplication of warehouse receipts to obtain multiple loans secured against a single cargo of metal.
The Wall Street Journal reported the case earlier on Monday.
