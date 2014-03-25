will.i.am to mix tech know-how with banking at Britain's Atom
LONDON, April 24 Britain's Atom has hired pop star will.i.am as a strategic adviser to its board as the app-based bank seeks to grow.
NAIROBI, March 25 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 16 percent rise in pretax profit to 13.4 billion shillings ($154.73 million) in 2013, driven by a rise in net interest income, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
The bank's net interest income rose 18 percent to 16.8 billion shillings in 2013, chief executive Lamin Manjang told an investor briefing in Nairobi. ($1 = 86.6000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic)
LONDON, April 24 Britain's Atom has hired pop star will.i.am as a strategic adviser to its board as the app-based bank seeks to grow.
* Pricing of S$80 million floating rate notes due 2022 under s$1 billion multicurrency mtn programme