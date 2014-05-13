EDINBURGH May 13 The chairman of UK insurer
Standard Life said on Tuesday that the company would not
hesitate to move parts of its operations to England or register
its funds there to protect its market position.
Standard Life is one of a number of companies with
operations in Scotland which are considering their response
should Scots vote for independence from the rest of the UK in an
impending referendum.
The company first highlighted in February its concerns over
the uncertainty regarding how an independent Scotland would
work, what currency it would use, how its financial services
would be regulated and whether it would join the European Union.
Speaking at the company's annual meeting, Gerry Grimstone
said "if we felt the interests of the business, or those of our
customers, clients or shareholders were put at risk by
constitutional change, we would take whatever action we see
necessary to protect their interests and our competitive
position".
"We would not hesitate for example to move parts of our
operations to England, where the majority of our customers are
located, or move the registration of our funds," he added.
Grimstone said the company had started "detailed
preparations" to look at setting up registered companies in
England to which its businesses could be transferred, and that
these steps were ongoing.
"In financial services, continuity is vital and customers
won't tolerate uncertainty so we need to be ready to move
quickly if the need arises"
