EDINBURGH May 13 Edinburgh-based insurer
Standard Life Plc has started detailed preparations to
potentially move some operations out of Scotland to protect
itself from upheaval if Scots vote for independence from the
United Kingdom later this year.
The company, which in February warned it could relocate some
activities if the Scottish referendum in September favours
separation from the rest of the UK, said on Tuesday it would not
hesitate to move parts of its operations to England or register
its funds there to protect its market position.
Based in Scotland for nearly 200 years, Standard Life is one
of the most prominent members of the country's financial sector,
one of its most important industries, and any relocation could
put some 5,000 Scottish jobs at risk.
The group had in February highlighted its concerns over how
an independent Scotland would work, what currency it would use,
how its financial services would be regulated and whether it
would join the European Union.
Speaking on to journalists on the sidelines of the company's
annual shareholders' shareholder meeting, Chairman Gerry
Grimstone said these issues remained shrouded in uncertainty.
"What the individual wants to know is the fine print and the
nature of these big constitutional matters is you don't get to
the fine print at this stage in these processes," he said.
In his speech to around 100 shareholders, Grimstone
reiterated the company's position that it would take whatever
action it saw fit to protect the interests of customers and
shareholders.
"We would not hesitate for example to move parts of our
operations to England, where the majority of our customers are
located, or move the registration of our funds," Grimstone
added.
Standard Life is one of a number of companies with
operations in Scotland which have said they are considering
their response should the country vote for independence, though
the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) has played
down concerns about an independent country's finances.
READY TO MOVE QUICKLY
Grimstone said Standard Life had started detailed
preparations to set up registered companies in England to which
its businesses could be transferred.
"In financial services, continuity is vital and customers
won't tolerate uncertainty so we need to be ready to move
quickly if the need arises," he said, adding the company's
position was purely financial and did not reflect a political
view on independence.
"We should not and would not attempt to influence how anyone
should vote," he said.
Asked if they supported the company's contingency planning,
the assembled shareholders indicated in a show of hands the
overwhelming majority did. But not all were impressed and one
criticised the board for weighing into the independence debate
by making its contingency plans public.
"I don't know what your definition of neutrality is, but it
certainly isn't mine and I think the board has acted
disgracefully by making public what it thinks it might do or not
do," the shareholder said.
Scotland has the second-largest financial services industry
in the United Kingdom, accounting for about 150,000 jobs.
Standard Life manages more than 244 billion pounds ($410.9
billion) of assets for its clients, around 90 percent of whom
are outside Scotland.
An opinion poll earlier this month showed nationalists still
needing to make up ground before the Sept. 18 referendum.
($1 = 0.5939 British Pounds)
