LONDON, June 19 British insurer Standard Life said on Friday that it planned to appoint Keith Skeoch as its chief executive, to replace David Nish, who is to step down on Aug. 5, it said in a statement.

Nish has been in his role for six years, while Skeoch is currently chief executive of Standard Life Investments, the group's fund management arm. (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Jane Merriman)