By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, March 14
LONDON, March 14 The fund management arm of
British insurer Standard Life now manages more money for
external clients than for its parent after an international push
for new business.
In a statement on Thursday, Standard Life Investments said
third party assets now represent more than half of the assets it
manages. Chief Executive Keith Skeoch said that reinforces the
unit's profitability.
Third party assets under management (AUM) at the end of 2012
were 83 billion pounds ($124 billion), just under half of the
total 167.7 billion pounds, the company said.
Nearly two thirds of net flows of new money came from
outside its home UK market, with worldwide third party sales
rising 42 percent to 6.1 billion pounds, SLI said.
Skeoch called the rise of third party assets to represent
more than half the total "a big important milestone for us."
"With 50 per cent of AUM it means we're very profitable in
our own right ... we can make a very significant contribution to
the Standard Life Group in terms of revenue, profits and cash
flow that helps support the dividend," he told Reuters in an
interview.
But Skeoch said there are no plans to spin the unit out of
the Standard Life group as a standalone entity.
"It's not something the board has considered, not something
that's necessarily on my radar screen," he said, adding that its
parent's strong balance sheet has helped to attract clients.
Of its funds, 91 percent outperformed their benchmarks over
on year and 81 percent over three years, the company said.
Further growth will be "primarily organic" rather than
through acquisition, Skeoch said, and highlighted boosting
distribution in Asia and the United States as priorities. SLI
last month became worldwide sponsor of golf's Ryder Cup.