By Simon Jessop
| LONDON, March 6
LONDON, March 6 Standard Life and
Aberdeen set out the terms of their proposed 11 billion
pound ($13.51 billion) merger on Monday, saying they expected
the deal to save the combined companies up to 200 million pounds
in costs.
The groups said the new company, to be headquartered in
Scotland, would take a one-off 320 million pounds cash charge to
cover integration costs.
Aberdeen's two-biggest investors, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and
Banking and Lloyds Banking Group, have both
given non-binding statements of support to vote in favour of the
planned takeover, which the companies say they expect to
complete in the third quarter of 2017.
($1 = 0.8141 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)