LONDON, March 20 Standard Life chief
executive Keith Skeoch will manage the day-to-day running of the
firm's business following its merger with Aberdeen Asset
Management, while Aberdeen's Martin Gilbert will handle
external matters, the firms said.
The two firms announced terms of an 11 billion pound ($13.62
billion) merger two weeks ago and said their current chief
executives would become joint heads of the merged firm.
Analysts had expressed concern that the co-chief executive
structure proposed by the firms would be unwieldy.
Skeoch will have responsibility for a number of divisions
including investments and pensions, while Gilbert's
responsibilities will include marketing and distribution, the
two firms said in a statement on Monday.
A chairman's committee will be set up to ensure
co-ordination is effective, chaired by current Standard Life
chairman Gerry Grimstone, the firms said.
