UPDATE 2-Tunisia forces clash with protesters, one killed, stations burned
* Defence Ministry warned would use force (Adds details from companies, transport)
Oct 19 British asset manager Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life Plc, named Scott Conlon as North American investment specialist.
Conlon will be based in Boston and report to Tom Coleman, head of US investment specialists.
Previously, Conlon was vice president, portfolio strategist at State Street Global Advisors. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Defence Ministry warned would use force (Adds details from companies, transport)
* Ares capital - on may 22, 2017, co notified u.s. Bank national association of co's election to redeem $182.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding