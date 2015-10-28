LONDON Oct 28 British insurer and asset manager
Standard Life saw net inflows of 2.4 billion pounds
($3.67 billion) in the third quarter, the firm said on
Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations.
Standard Life's assets under administration rose 2 percent
in the first nine months to 302 billion pounds.
Net inflows for the first nine months were 5.8 billion
pounds, the firm said in a trading statement.
Standard Life has been switching its focus from insurance
products such as annuities to "fee-based" business such as more
flexible drawdown pensions and its asset management arm.
JP Morgan analysts had expected group net inflows of 900
million pounds for the quarter, while Panmure Gordon forecast
net inflows of 1.1 billion pounds.
"Standard Life has performed well against a backdrop of
volatile investment markets," chief executive Keith Skeoch said
in the statement.
Analysts at JP Morgan reiterated its "buy" rating on the
stock, calling the flows data "a solid set of numbers...with
beats across the board".
($1 = 0.6533 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)