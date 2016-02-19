* Markets likely to remain volatile, says CEO
* Full-year pretax operating profit up 9 pct
* Solvency ratio comfortably above minimum requirement
* Shares up 1.2 pct
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Feb 19 Clients of British insurer and
asset manager Standard Life would gain from continued
access to Europe's single market, its CEO said on Friday, adding
that the company is making contingency plans for Britain's
possible EU exit.
Prime Minister David Cameron argued for much of Thursday
night in Brussels with European Union partners determined to
limit concessions on offer to help to keep Britain in the
28-member bloc.
Britain's position in Europe makes it easier to sell funds
to investors across the region.
"It would be in the best interests of customers and clients
that we continued to benefit from access to the single market,"
Chief Executive Keith Skeoch said in a media call.
Skeoch stopped short of expressing a view whether or not
Britain should stay in the EU, emphasising that Standard Life is
a non-political organisation, but he confirmed that the company
has been making contingency plans for a possible "Brexit".
"It's deeply, deeply technical stuff that's associated with
the running of our funds," he said.
Standard Life earlier reported a 9 percent rise in 2015
pretax operating profit to 665 million pounds ($952.01 million),
beating expectations in a company-supplied forecast.
Assets under administration rose 4 percent to 307.4 billion
pounds.
'CHOPPY MARKETS'
Edinburgh-headquartered Standard Life has been increasing
its focus on flexible drawdown pensions and its asset management
arm, rather than traditional insurance products such as
annuities, which give pensioners a fixed income for life.
After a volatile few months, markets are likely to remain
difficult, Skeoch said.
"Markets are driven by geopolitics. That probably means they
will remain choppy for a while yet," he said, adding that while
some equity markets look good value on a three to five-year
basis, none are a "screaming buy".
Standard Life said it had a solvency capital ratio of 162
percent of the minum requirement under new European rules and
that the company would pay a total dividend of 18.36 pence per
share, up nearly 8 percent on the previous year.
A solvency ratio of 100 percent means that an insurer has
set aside enough capital to meet underwriting, investment and
operational risks.
Standard Life shares were up 1.2 percent at 343 pence at
0929 GMT and JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated its overweight rating
on the stock after what it described as a strong set of results.
($1 = 0.6985 pounds)
(Editing by Rachel Armstrong and David Goodman)