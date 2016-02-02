LONDON Feb 2 Rating agency Standard and Poor's cut its expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes this year to two from four on Tuesday, saying low inflation and global market uncertainty would hold the Federal Reserve back.

S&P's estimates on Fed rates could impact its projections of borrowing costs for many of the countries and companies it rates, because U.S. rates tend to set the benchmark for borrowing costs globally.

"Both the Jan. 27 statement after the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting and Friday's soft fourth-quarter U.S. GDP report indicate that the Fed has more time before it will raise interest rates further this year," S&P said.

It added that it now expected "the Fed to stay on the sidelines at its FOMC meeting in March and only raise rates two times this year," having previously said it thought March would be the first of four moves this year.

Despite the change in its expectations, S&P still remains out of line with financial markets, which are currently not even fully pricing in one more rate hike this year.