Jan 28 Standard & Poor's cut its long- and
short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on Ukraine
to "CCC+/C" from "B-/B", with a negative outlook, citing
escalating political instability.
"We now assess Ukraine under our criteria as exhibiting
characteristics of a 'distressed civil society with weakened
political institutions,' diminishing the government's capacity
to maintain timely debt service," S&P said on Tuesday.
"The outlook is negative, reflecting our view of the
potential for a further reduction in the government's
willingness or ability to service its debt, due to the evolving
political situation," the ratings agency said.
Prime Minister Mykola Azarov resigned on Tuesday to try to
calm violent protests in which six people have been killed.
S&P said that should the government of President Viktor
Yanukovych fall, an expected financial support package from
Russia would be less certain.
However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country
would honor its pledge to lend Ukraine $15 billion and reduce
the price of gas it supplies to its neighbor even if the
opposition forms the next government.
The protests erupted after the government walked away in
November from a free trade agreement with the European Union.
Azarov tendered his resignation as parliament met for an
emergency session to work out a deal that would satisfy the
opposition and end protests in the capital, Kiev.
