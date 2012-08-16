South Africa slips into recession, heaping pressure on Zuma
PRETORIA South Africa has entered recession for the first time in eight years, data showed on Tuesday, piling pressure on a government facing corruption allegations and credit downgrades.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 16 South Africa's Standard Bank sees full-year costs rising to 39.5 billion rand ($4.80 billion), Africa's biggest bank said in a presentation following its first-half earnings results.
Shares of Standard Bank were down nearly 2.9 percent after the lender reported a slim rise in first-half profit and warned it expected a lean second half. ($1 = 8.2248 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Nigeria's army is investigating alleged misconduct by soldiers providing security at a camp for people who fled an Islamist insurgency, a military spokesman said on Tuesday.