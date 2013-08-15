* Diluted headline earnings up 11 pct
* Lending income up 20 pct
* Credit impairment rise 28 pct
* Shares down nearly 3 pct this year
(Adds co-CEO, analyst quotes)
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 A spike in bad debt charges
cast a shadow over higher profit and lending at Standard Bank
Group, Africa's largest bank, underscoring the
pressures on consumers in Africa's largest economy.
One in every four South Africans is unemployed and the
number of borrowers with impaired credit records -- three or
more payments in arrears -- has risen to nearly 50 percent from
36 percent in 2006.
The bank, which is giving out more unsecured, high-margin
loans And improving its pricing for secured lending, posted an
11 percent rise in first-half earnings even as bad debt charges
grew 28 percent.
Rival Nedbank posted a 23 percent rise in
first-half credit impairments earlier this month.
"You are seeing a number of companies giving signs that the
consumer is under pressure," said Viv Govender, a senior analyst
at Vunani Private Clients.
"That is something that people are concerned about the South
African banking sector."
South African banks are battling sustained low interest
rates, anaemic economic growth and a competitive lending market,
and have been posting higher credit impairments for the first
half as borrowers struggle under enormous debt.
This will likely stay the central bank's hand in raising
rates this year, giving borrowers some breathing room to catch
up with ballooning debt.
"We expect consumers will continue to deleverage somewhat
over the rest of this year and next, improving their financial
health as long as debt servicing costs do not rise notably,"
Annabel Bishop, group economist at Investec, told Reuters on
Wednesday.
MUTED LOAN GROWTH
Johannesburg-based Standard Bank, which is about 20 percent
owned by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, said net profit from lending jumped 20 percent to
18.8 billion rand ($1.9 billion).
Unsecured credit jumped 47 percent to 44 billion rand, but
still remains a small segment of the 533 billion rand in
Personal and Business Banking lending.
Sim Tshabalala, one of two chief executives picked earlier
this year to jointly head the bank, said he saw muted loan
growth since slowing down lending.
"We are worried about pressures on consumers' disposable
income, we are also worried that consumers are deleveraging," he
said.
The bank, which has 18 African operations, said non-interest
revenue, or earnings from fees and commissions, increased by 7
percent to 17.73 billion rand.
Diluted headline earnings per share rose to 504.5 cents in
the six months to end-June, from 453.6 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS, which excludes certain one-time items, is the main
gauge of profit in South Africa.
It declared an interim dividend of 233 cents per share, up
from 212 cents in the previous year.
The bank is in advanced talks to sell its London-based
commodity and forex trading business for over $500 million,
sources told Reuters last month.
Standard Bank has sold off businesses in Argentina, Russia
and Turkey and is turning its attention to the rapidly growing
economies north of its borders.
The bank's shares are down 1.6 percent at 1300 GMT,
extending losses to 3.7 percent so far this year, in line with
Johannesburg's banking index.
($1 = 9.9813 South African rand)
(Additional reporting by Benon Oluka; Editing by David Dolan
and David Cowell)