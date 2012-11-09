JOHANNESBURG Nov 9 Standard Bank said
on Friday it would cut up to 15 percent of its staff in London
to save $100 million, as Africa's biggest lender scales back
operations outside of the continent.
The cuts would come in its corporate and investment banking
operations internationally, it said.
"At this stage, in London we envisage that this will
potentially eliminate between 10 percent and 15 percent of ...
approximately 900 permanent roles," the bank said.
"The process for communicating the impact to our staff in
other jurisdictions outside Africa will be completed next week."
The bank has been drastically cutting back its operations
outside of Africa. It had previously aimed to become a top
emerging markets bank, but has said it has no longer those
ambitions.