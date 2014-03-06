JOHANNESBURG, March 6 Standard Bank Group : * Says FY headline earnings R17 194 million, up 15% * Says FY headline earnings per share 1 065 cents * Says return on equity (roe) 14.1% * Says cost-to-income ratio 58.5% * Total dividend for the year to 533 cents per share, a 17% increase on 2012 * Says total revenue increased by 10% over the year with net interest incomE(nii) growing strongly by 15% * Says the global economic outlook appears somewhat brighter in recent months due to the strengthening of US growth.standard bank group * FY net interest income (total ifrs adjustments) at -130 million rand