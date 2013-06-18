JOHANNESBURG, June 18 Africa's largest lender, Standard Bank, said on Tuesday it would lay off 148 people in its information technology operations to reduce duplication of roles.

"Standard Bank has undertaken a thorough review of its IT operations, which has revealed areas of inefficiencies and duplication," said a spokesman for the lender, which has 4,000 IT professionals.

The bank, which is 20 percent owned by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, has been scaling back its staff mostly in international operations.

Last year it said it would cut around 900 jobs in corporate and investment banking in London.

Standard Bank's shares were the biggest gainers among South African banks on Tuesday, up 2.8 percent at 1215GMT, compared with a 2 percent rise by the banking index. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)