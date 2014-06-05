June 5 Standard Bank Group

* In response to media enquiries relating to concerns regarding stocks of metal held in bonded warehouses in qingdao port in china

* Standard bank group has confirmed that it has commenced investigations into potential irregularities at port at this time, and will be working with local authorities as part of its investigations.

* Is not yet in a position to quantify any potential loss arising from these circumstances

* Standard bank plc, london based subsidiary of standard bank group, conducts commodities trading as part of its global markets business