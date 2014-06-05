June 5 Standard Bank Group
* In response to media enquiries relating to concerns
regarding stocks of metal held in bonded warehouses in qingdao
port in china
* Standard bank group has confirmed that it has commenced
investigations into potential irregularities at port at this
time, and will be working with local authorities as part of its
investigations.
* Is not yet in a position to quantify any potential loss
arising from these circumstances
* Standard bank plc, london based subsidiary of standard
bank group, conducts commodities trading as part of its global
markets business
