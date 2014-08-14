Aug 14 Standard Bank Group :

* Group headline earnings increased by 2 pct to 8,306 million rand and HEPS increased by 1 pct to 513 cents per share

* Headline earnings from continuing operations increased by 12 pct to 9,338 million rand

* Total income grew by 12 pct in 1H14, with net interest income (NII) increasing 14 pct

* An interim dividend of 259 cents per share has been declared, an 11 pct increase on 1H13

* Non-interest revenue (NIR) grew by 10 pct with fees and commissions 12 pct higher than in 1H13

* Global economic growth in 2014 is likely to improve, albeit only modestly

* Sluggishness in South African economy is expected to persist for remainder of 2014 which is likely to hamper domestic revenue growth and may affect confidence of our customer base

* Total credit impairments declined by 1 pct to 4,952 million rand