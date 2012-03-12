JOHANNESBURG, March 12 Standard Chartered
said it has expanded its securities services business
into South Africa, offering back office management to overseas
investors looking to trade on stock exchanges around the
fast-growing continent.
South Africa is the fifth new market that Standard Chartered
is offering services such as buying and selling of securities
and managing documentation on behalf of corporates since
acquiring Barclays' Africa custody business in 2010.
The bank's global securities services business is managing
assets worth over $800 billion and is in 10 other African
countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius and Uganda,
the bank said in a statement.