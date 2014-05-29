May 29 Standard Chartered Plc

* Reorganisation of business

* Group will provide an update of our financial performance by product and geography in pre-close trading statement on 26 June 2014

* Three new client segment groups are corporate and institutional clients, commercial and private banking clients, and retail clients.

* Five global product groups are financial markets, corporate finance, transaction banking, wealth products and retail products.

* Eight geographic regions are greater China, Asean, North East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (Menap), Africa, Europe And Americas.

