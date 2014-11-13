BRIEF-Palestine Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
LONDON Nov 13 Standard Chartered Plc CEO Peter Sands says on a conference call:
* Cutting plan, expects it will be achieved by natural attrition Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steve Slater)
CAIRO, April 30 Egypt has kept its customs exchange rate steady at 16.5 pounds per dollar, 10 percent below the market price of the dollar for May, Amr al-Munir, deputy Finance minister for fiscal policies, told Reuters.