LONDON, April 21
Aug 19 Standard Chartered PLC : * To pay $300 million penalty, suspend dollar clearing through New York branch
for high-risk retail business clients at Hong Kong unit -- ny regulator * New York financial services superintendent benjamin lawsky says Standard
Chartered to exit high-risk client relationships in certain businesses at
United Arab Emirates branches * Lawsky says Standard Chartered will not accept new dollar-clearing clients or
accounts without his office's prior approval * Lawsky says Standard Chartered will retain for two more years a monitor
originally installed in 2012 settlement with his office * Lawsky says sanctions reflect Standard Chartered bank's failure to remediate
anti-money laundering compliance problems as required under 2012 settlement
* Sees headline earnings per share for six months to Feb. 28 of 1.5 cents per share,down 31.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)